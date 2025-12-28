Jeff McNeil sends parting message to Mets fans after trade

The New York Mets traded veteran infielder Jeff McNeil to the Athletics in exchange for minor league pitcher Yordan Rodriguez on December 23.

This deal didn't come as a surprise, given all the reports that McNeil was on the trade block throughout this offseason. The move was surely made as a way for New York to offload the rest of McNeil's contract, which has one year and $17.75 million remaining. Not to mention McNeil's alleged role in potential chemistry issues within the Mets' clubhouse, which Mike Puma of the New York Post reported about last month.

Specifically, a dugout altercation between McNeil and Francisco Lindor during a game earlier this year seemed to represent the tension within the team. When McNeil was asked about this altercation during his introductory press conference, he said, “I don’t want to go into detail; it was nothing out of the ordinary, and I loved everyone in that clubhouse," per an X post by sports journalist Manolo Hernández Douen.

Aug 20, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) looks towards the dugout from third base against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

There have been rumblings that McNeil wasn't the easiest guy to get along with in the clubhouse for a while now. Regardless of how accurate that is, it doesn't detract from the fact that he was a consistent and reliable veteran who was one of baseball's hitters at one point in his tenure with the team. This is proven by him being a two-time All-Star and the 2022 MLB batting champion.

Jeff McNeil Posts Farewell Message to Mets After A's Trade

McNeil made an Instagram post on December 27 that expressed his sentiment to his now former team.

"New York will always be a part of my story. The Mets organization is all I have ever known since being drafted in 2013, and it has been an incredible run. I’m incredibly thankful for every moment, every lesson, and every memory along the way," the post wrote.

"I’m especially grateful for the fans who welcomed me and my family and made New York feel like home for so long. Thank you to Steve and Alex Cohen, the coaching staff, and my teammates who made this journey so meaningful. 🍎🗽," it continued.

"With so much gratitude, it’s time to turn the page and embrace the next chapter in green and gold. 💚💛." McNeil concluded.

It's too bad that the A's don't come to Citi Field in 2026, as it would have been cool to see McNeil receive a standing ovation from his former fan base.

