New York Mets' disappointing pitcher needs elbow surgery
Frankie Montas' tenure with the New York Mets appears to be heading towards a disappointing end and failure.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Thursday that Montas will undergo Tommy John surgery after tearing his UCL in his right elbow, which will not only keep him out for the rest of this year but most likely all of 2026.
Montas, who signed a two-year, $34 million deal with the Mets during the offseason with an opt-out after this season, had a disastrous first season in New York. His time with the team now seems all but over, with him expected to be sidelined for most, if not all, of next season.
The 32-year-old was initially placed on the 60-day injured list after suffering a high-grade lat strain during spring training, which cost him the first three months of the season. Once Montas made his Mets debut, the veteran quite simply was not effective.
Montas would end up making just seven starts for the Mets this year, logging a 6.68 ERA and 29 strikeouts while allowing an alarming nine home runs. The Amazins' ended up moving the starter to the bullpen on August 12 as a long relief man, where he made just two outings.
During his first bullpen outing for the Mets against the Milwaukee Brewers on August 9, Montas allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits (including a home run) and two walks while striking out three. The righty hurler's last outing of the bullpen came against the Seattle Mariners on August 15, where he tossed two innings of one-run ball on three hits, while issuing two free passes with no strikeouts.
That would end up being Montas' last appearance for the Mets this season; he was later placed on the injured list on August 23 with a UCL injury, which ended up being a torn UCL after manager Carlos Mendoza called the injury to Montas "pretty significant."
With Montas slated to undergo Tommy John surgery, which will more than likely keep him out all of next season, his dismal tenure in Flushing looks to be coming to an end with his contract set to be up after the 2026 campaign.
In just nine outings (seven starts) for the Mets this season, Montas went 3-2 with a 6.28 ERA, 32 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.60 across 38.2 innings of work.