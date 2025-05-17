New York Mets expected to activate newly acquired lefty reliever
Right into the fire.
The New York Mets are expected to activate left-handed relief pitcher Jose Castillo prior to Saturday's Subway Series game against the Yankees.
Mike Puma of The New York Post was the first to report on this news.
The Mets acquired Castillo from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night in exchange for cash considerations. Castillo posted a 11.37 ERA (eight runs) in six innings this season for Arizona. The Mets recently saw Castillo up close and personal in two appearances during their last series against each other in the first week of May. The southpaw was charged with three runs in 1.1 innings in his second outing, but tossed 0.2 scoreless frames two days before that.
Castillo, 29, has good minor league numbers this season despite it being a small sample size. In 5.1 innings, the lefty has a 1.69 ERA, a 0.75 WHIP and seven strikeouts. Castillo did not appear in the major leagues in 2024, but produced a 3.75 ERA in 24 minors appearances last season.
The Mets lost a pair of left-handers in A.J. Minter (lat surgery) and Danny Young (Tommy John surgery) to season-ending injuries. As a result, they brought back rehabbing lefty Brooks Raley and will now take a flier on Castillo. Raley is expected back later this summer.
Castillo missed the first game of the Subway Series, but will be thrown right into the rivalry as the Mets intend to activate the southpaw for the second game of the series.