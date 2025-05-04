New York Mets expected to call-up high-leverage reliever
The New York Mets should be getting some help in a bullpen that has been hit by the injury bug as of late.
Following Game 1 of their Sunday doubleheader with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Mets are expected to activate right-handed relief pitcher Dedniel Nunez.
Nunez met the team in St. Louis and spoke to reporters prior to Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, where he said he expects to be active for the second game.
The Mets brought up top pitching prospect Blade Tidwell to start the first game against the Cardinals. Once the first contest has concluded, the Mets would be able to option Tidwell back to Triple-A Syracuse and replace him with Nunez.
Nunez was one of the Mets' best relievers last season, but a pronator strain cut his breakout campaign short last August. Nunez was able to avoid surgery, but got a late start in spring training, which is why he began 2025 in the minors.
Nunez, who has been building up his arm in Syracuse, has posted a 3.48 ERA in 10.1 minor league innings this season. Although he has issued seven walks during this span, SNY's Andy Martino recently reported that the Mets attribute this to the cold weather in Syracuse. The hope is that Nunez can step in as one of the Mets' main setup men the rest of the way after the team lost lefty A.J. Minter to a significant lat injury last weekend.
Per Martino, the Mets had been waiting for the right time to call-up Nunez because once they bring him back to the majors they want him to stay for good. New York is in the midst of a stretch where they will need spot starters, like Tidwell, but it appears as though they've decided on Sunday as the right time to call-up Nunez.