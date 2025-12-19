Clay Holmes gets honest about Mets' teammates departures

While there's still plenty of time and available players for the New York Mets' front office to turn their team's current offseason around, there's no denying that this winter has not gone as they or their fan base had hoped.

While the Mets have made several solid acquisitions (namely by trading for Marcus Semien and signing Devin Williams and Luke Weaver), the sentiment around that team is that they've come up short in multiple regards. The most obvious of these is losing Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz in free agency, as both decided to join other teams last week.

While Alonso and Diaz's impact on the field is obvious, perhaps even more important is how valuable and adored they were in the Mets' locker room (as was Brandon Nimmo, who the Mets dealt in return for Semien). By all indications, these three were among the most important when fostering and furthering New York's team chemistry and good vibes in the clubhouse over the past few seasons. And this impact can't be expressed in stats.

Clay Holmes Shares 'Sad' Reaction About Losing Mets Teammates

It's one thing for Mets fans to be upset about these three players, but it's another thing entirely for Mets players, who are around these guys for countless hours and days of their lives. This is why it was interesting to hear what Clay Holmes had to say about these players departing when he spoke with the media on December 18.

"I mean, for a player, it's a little sad seeing those guys go," Holmes said of Alonso, Diaz, and Nimmo’s departure, per an X post from SNY. "They're great players, they've been great Mets, they're been here for a long time. Really connected with the fan base. You know, as people, as players, even in the clubhouse, they're great people. So it's always tough to see those guys go. And hoping for the best.

"At the same time, those aren't easy decisions, I'm sure. I don't know all the details behind the scenes, but to make those big decisions, I'm sure there's gotta be some type of growth had. And sometimes, it can be a little bit uncomfortable. And I guess you just have to trust the direction [the front office is] wanting to go," he concluded.

It will be fascinating to see how the Mets' chemistry recovers and rebuilds itself without these three cultural pillars on the roster in 2026.

