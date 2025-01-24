New York Mets Have Some Interest in Max Scherzer Reunion
The New York Mets could possibly turn to a familiar face to fortify the starting rotation.
According to Pat Ragazzo of On SI, the Mets were one of a handful of teams to see free agent starting pitcher Max Scherzer throw a bullpen session this week. The New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, and Boston Red Sox also sent scouts to see Scherzer at Cressey Sports Performance's pro day; scouts from each team were reportedly impressed.
Ragazzo later added that the Mets are also showing "some level of interest" in signing Scherzer to a one-year contract; the 40-year-old had previously pitched in Queens for a season and a half.
Scherzer's time with the Mets was particularly noteworthy for the record-setting contract that owner Steve Cohen would give him; during the 2021-22 offseason, New York's owner signed the future Hall of Famer to a $130 million deal over three years, amounting to a then-record average annual value (AAV) of $43.3 million. He enjoyed an excellent 2022 season in Queens, pitching 152.2 innings and logging a 2.29 ERA, 2.62 FIP, and 0.91 WHIP, with 173 strikeouts against a meager 24 walks.
However, with the Mets floundering in 2023, Cohen and New York's front office decided to make Scherzer available at the trade deadline; factoring into this decision was the short length of the deal, Cohen being able to swallow the bulk of the deal in exchange for a better return, and that Scherzer could still be useful to a contending team. They ultimately shipped the righty off to the Texas Rangers, along with a staggering $35.5 million in cash considerations, in exchange for top prospect Luisangel Acuña. Despite dealing with injuries over his two seasons in Arlington, Scherzer collected his second career World Series ring in 2023.
Now, with Scherzer back on the free agent market, he's not the pitcher he once was but can still be a more than worthwhile add. Due to the Mets banking on several unproven starting options (Clay Holmes, Frankie Montas, Griffin Canning, etc.), the 40-year-old's experience and pedigree would instantly solidify a spot in the rotation (even if it's a back end role); in fact, Scherzer could theoretically serve as an excellent teacher/mentor to New York's young and/or inexperienced arms.
Knowing what Mad Max is capable of, signing him to a one-year deal would be a low-risk move with potentially great reward. Given the results of his bullpen session, the Mets won't be the only team interested in his services, but a reunion with the future Hall of Famer is a sensible move for them.