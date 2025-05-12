New York Mets have telling stat when these hurlers take the mound
The New York Mets have gotten off to a fast start this season on the strength of their starting pitching. Even without Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas, the Mets have the best team ERA in the league at 2.88, with their starting pitchers working to a 2.67 ERA.
A big part of that success has come thanks to two of David Stearns' key offseason additions, Clay Holmes and Griffin Canning. Despite both having questions entering the season (notably Holmes' ability to transition to the rotation and Canning's poor track record with the Angels), the pair have been downright unbeatable for the Mets over the past six weeks.
Locked On Mets host Ryan Finkelstein noted on his X account that the Mets have won their last 14 games started by either Holmes or Canning, a huge key as to why the team has yet to lose three consecutive games this season. The trend held true against the Chicago Cubs this weekend as both Holmes and Canning earned wins against one of the National League's best teams.
Holmes has adjusted very nicely to being a starter, going 5-1 with a 2.74 ERA in his first eight starts as a Met. After working with the Mets' pitching lab to adjust his pitch mix and join the rotation in spring training, Holmes has gone six innings in three of his past four starts and has struck out 44 batters in 42.2 innings pitched.
Perhaps the more surprising development has been how automatic Canning became after winning a rotation spot in spring training. The Mets signed Canning in December to a one-year deal worth $4.25 million after the Atlanta Braves non-tendered him and have seen him go 5-1 with a 2.36 ERA in his first eight starts, punching out 42 batters over his 42 innings pitched.
While a few teams were willing to bet that Holmes could be a starting pitcher in the offseason, there was little interest in Canning, whose raw stuff intrigued the Mets enough to take a flier on him. Much like how the Mets rehabbed Sean Manaea and Luis Severino's values last season, Canning has revamped his arsenal in Queens and delivered on the promise that made him a highly touted prospect with the Angels.
Time will tell if Canning can keep up his current success and if Holmes can handle the increased workload of being a starter, but the Mets have been quite dominant when either takes the rubber this season. With both Manaea and Montas working their way back to the majors, the Mets have a very deep rotation to play with, which makes their early success on the mound no fluke.