Mets’ Carlos Mendoza reveals when Frankie Montas will begin facing live batters
Three injured New York Mets starters are making strides in their recoveries, but right-hander Frankie Montas is particularly close to hitting a pivotal milestone.
Hours before Friday’s series opener against the Chicago Cubs, manager Carlos Mendoza said the plan is for Montas to begin facing hitters in live batting practice by the end of next week. It has not yet been determined whether that session will take place at Citi Field, as the timeline aligns with the start of an upcoming series against the Yankees in the Bronx.
Montas, 32, signed a two-year, $34 million contract (which includes an opt-out) with the Mets this past offseason, with the expectation that he would be a key part of the starting rotation. He suffered a high-grade right lat strain during his first bullpen session of spring training and did not resume throwing until April 2.
The veteran right-hander missed nearly all of the 2023 season due to a right shoulder injury but returned with a mostly healthy 2024 campaign. Over 30 regular-season starts with the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, Montas posted a 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, and 8.8 K/9 rate.
Montas was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 1 to clear space on the 40-man roster. Barring any setbacks in his rehab, he could make his Mets debut in early June.
In addition to the Montas update, Mendoza also provided progress reports on left-hander Sean Manaea (oblique) and right-hander Paul Blackburn (knee).
Manaea, 33, is now throwing from 120 feet and is expected to play catch off the mound soon, according to Mendoza. There is no set timetable for his return or details on a possible rehab assignment, but the Mets are hopeful he can avoid further setbacks after being shut down in mid-March due to discomfort.
Blackburn, 31, appears to be the closest to returning. He made two rehab starts with High-A Brooklyn before tossing 3.2 innings for Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
According to Mendoza, Blackburn is up to 50 pitches and is scheduled for another rehab start with Syracuse on Sunday. The goal is for him to reach 70 to 75 pitches over the next two or three outings before the Mets make a decision. He is likely to slot in as a sixth starter or bulk reliever upon his return.
Despite the early absences of Montas, Manaea, and Blackburn, the Mets’ starting rotation entered Friday with an MLB-best 2.62 ERA. The next closest staff ERA belongs to the Kansas City Royals, at 2.93.