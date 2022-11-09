Skip to main content

New York Mets Hire new Director of Pitching Development

The Mets have hired a new director of pitching development.

LAS VEGAS - The Mets have hired Eric Jagers as their new director of pitching development. 

Jagers will oversee all minor league pitchers and work with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner

Jagers, 27, spent the last two seasons as the Cincinnati Reds' assistant pitching coach. He joined the Reds in 2020 as their minor league pitching coordinator.

Before joining the Reds, Jagers was the Philadelphia Phillies' pitching strategist in 2019, and prior to that worked for Driveline.

“What we’re trying to do — regardless of this hire or any hire — is really serve the players,” general manager Billy Eppler said of the hire. “You just want to be able to answer every question, so if a player has questions you want to have them talk to somebody from a technical expertise and maybe from a psychological expertise. If we can really have that diversity of thought we should be able to serve the players for what they need.”

As Eppler revealed, Hefner had a significant hand in hiring Jagers.

“[Hefner] actually went through all the interviews for all the candidates,” Eppler said. “We’re really happy to get Eric on board and watch him kind of implement his vision and give him all the tools and latitude, and the synchronicity he had with Jeremy Hefner was a major factor in him getting this job.”

