New York Mets in the mix for pair of elite closers
With the MLB trade deadline nearly 24 hours away, the New York Mets reportedly have interest in several elite closers.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Mets are among a handful of teams across the league in pursuit of Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran.
Duran is one of the most highly sought-after relievers on the trading block due to the right-hander's ability to throw as hard as 101 mph. And with the Twins in the midst of another disappointing season, sitting in fourth place in the AL Central and nearly six games back out of the final AL Wild Card spot, Duran will likely be on the move.
Read More: New York Mets among teams in on Orioles veteran starter
The 27-year-old has been lights out for the Twins this season out of the bullpen. In 49 appearances, Duran has converted 16 of his 18 save opportunities, posting a 6-4 record with a 2.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 49.1 innings of work.
Duran also had an impressive month of May for Minnesota, logging a 0.60 ERA in 15 innings with a 12.00 K/9 ratio. He allowed just three runs on 12 hits during that stretch and locked down seven saves, resulting in Duran being named American League Reliever of the Month for the first time in his career.
In addition to Duran, the Mets are also one of the teams in the mix for Athletics closer Mason Miller, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Athletics are looking for top young high-end pitching in return for Miller, per Rosenthal.
Miller, 26, has posted a 3.76 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP, 59 strikeouts and 20 saves in 38.1 innings this season. The hard-throwing closer comes along with four more years of club control beyond 2025.
Despite already having an elite closer in Edwin Díaz, upgrading the bullpen seems to be New York's top priority throughout this trading period due to multiple injuries the team has suffered throughout the season, as well as the Mets seeing many of their young and inexperienced arms struggle when called upon.
With the Mets looking to make vast improvements to their bullpen between now and tomorrow's deadline, adding a lethal arm like Duran or Miller would undoubtedly be the upgrade this banged-up bullpen needs right now.