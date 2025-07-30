Inside The Mets

New York Mets in the mix for pair of elite closers

The Mets are among a handful of teams reportedly interested in Twins closer Jhoan Duran and Athletics' Mason Miller.

Logan VanDine

Apr 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Twins hat with a Jackie Robinson logo stitched on the side of it against the New York Mets in the fourth inning at Target Field. All players wore #42 for Jackie Robinson Day Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Apr 15, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of a Minnesota Twins hat with a Jackie Robinson logo stitched on the side of it against the New York Mets in the fourth inning at Target Field. All players wore #42 for Jackie Robinson Day Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the MLB trade deadline nearly 24 hours away, the New York Mets reportedly have interest in several elite closers.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the Mets are among a handful of teams across the league in pursuit of Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran.

Duran is one of the most highly sought-after relievers on the trading block due to the right-hander's ability to throw as hard as 101 mph. And with the Twins in the midst of another disappointing season, sitting in fourth place in the AL Central and nearly six games back out of the final AL Wild Card spot, Duran will likely be on the move.

Read More: New York Mets among teams in on Orioles veteran starter

The 27-year-old has been lights out for the Twins this season out of the bullpen. In 49 appearances, Duran has converted 16 of his 18 save opportunities, posting a 6-4 record with a 2.01 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 49.1 innings of work.

Duran also had an impressive month of May for Minnesota, logging a 0.60 ERA in 15 innings with a 12.00 K/9 ratio. He allowed just three runs on 12 hits during that stretch and locked down seven saves, resulting in Duran being named American League Reliever of the Month for the first time in his career.

In addition to Duran, the Mets are also one of the teams in the mix for Athletics closer Mason Miller, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Athletics are looking for top young high-end pitching in return for Miller, per Rosenthal.

Miller, 26, has posted a 3.76 ERA with a 1.02 WHIP, 59 strikeouts and 20 saves in 38.1 innings this season. The hard-throwing closer comes along with four more years of club control beyond 2025.

Despite already having an elite closer in Edwin Díaz, upgrading the bullpen seems to be New York's top priority throughout this trading period due to multiple injuries the team has suffered throughout the season, as well as the Mets seeing many of their young and inexperienced arms struggle when called upon.

With the Mets looking to make vast improvements to their bullpen between now and tomorrow's deadline, adding a lethal arm like Duran or Miller would undoubtedly be the upgrade this banged-up bullpen needs right now.

Recommended Articles:

feed

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News