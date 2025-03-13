New York Mets injury news: Jeff McNeil to miss time with oblique strain
The New York Mets likely can't wait until Opening Day on March 27 as the injury bug has been overstaying it's welcome at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla. during spring training. Now, it has extended to starting second baseman and backup outfielder Jeff McNeil.
As Mets second-year manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters in the dugout on Thursday morning, McNeil has a low-grade right oblique strain.
Per Mendoza, McNeil first felt this ailment after playing in his last Grapefruit League game a few days ago. McNeil got imaging that revealed the strain and will be shutdown for 7-10 days without baseball activity. Although Mendoza added that McNeil's injury could be "tricky," the veteran utility man will be reassessed at the end of the shutdown period. The Mets are estimating that McNeil will be out for 3-4 weeks.
This injury is a pretty significant blow for the Mets and McNeil. The 32-year-old was said to be highly motivated heading into the 2025 season. McNeil got off to a rough start last year, but endured a resurgent second half before a broken wrist derailed him in September. McNeil, however, did return to the Mets for the NLCS but did not make much of an impact likely due to the fact that he was coming off surgery.
The word coming into camp was that McNeil's wrist was healthy. But now, he is dealing with a new injury in the form of a right oblique strain.
So with McNeil out, the Mets will be able to give their young guys a look such as: Luisangel Acuña, Brett Baty, Donovan Walton and Luis De Los Santos. Baty has been tearing it up at the plate in spring training while Acuña impressed with a .966 OPS and three home runs in 14 games of MLB action last season down the stretch of a playoff race.
The most logical route for the Mets could be to start Acuña at second base to begin the regular season. Acuña has already proven he can handle pressure and high-leverage situations. Baty was already playing himself onto the roster as a utlity man, which makes sense after Nick Madrigal underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.