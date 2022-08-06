New York Mets Injury Report: Tylor Megill, Tommy Hunter

After tossing two innings of one run ball out of the bullpen on Friday, right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter was placed on the injured list Saturday with lower back tightness.

Hunter, 36, has pitched in 11 games with the Mets so far this year, after signing with the team at the beginning of May.

The 15-year veteran pitched well for New York this year, as he logged a 2.51 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched and had 0.2 rWAR.

Hunter was on the Mets in 2021, but was traded in July along with catching prospect Matthew Dyer to the Tampa Bay Rays for left-handed pitcher Rich Hill.

Hunter, however, was on the injured list at the time of the trade last season, and failed to make an appearance with Tampa Bay.

David Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to take Hunter's spot on the active roster, and Yoan López was named the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves.

Tylor Megill, who got off to a strong start this year in the Mets rotation but has spent a majority of the season on the injured list, will throw a bullpen session next Saturday.

Megill, 27, will be deployed out of the bullpen for the Mets upon his return (likely late August or early September), however, the team plans to stretch him back out as a starter for next season.

The California native is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in 41.1 innings pitched in 2022, though those numbers are a bit skewed, as he allowed eight runs to the Nationals in just 1 1/3 innings before he landed on the IL in May, and another four against the Brewers in June before his second IL stint.

