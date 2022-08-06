Skip to main content

New York Mets Injury Report: Tylor Megill, Tommy Hunter

The New York Mets bullpen took another hit on Saturday, as Tommy Hunter landed on the IL with lower back tightness. Tylor Megill will throw a bullpen session next Saturday and could be back in several weeks.

After tossing two innings of one run ball out of the bullpen on Friday, right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter was placed on the injured list Saturday with lower back tightness.

Hunter, 36, has pitched in 11 games with the Mets so far this year, after signing with the team at the beginning of May.

The 15-year veteran pitched well for New York this year, as he logged a 2.51 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched and had 0.2 rWAR.

Hunter was on the Mets in 2021, but was traded in July along with catching prospect Matthew Dyer to the Tampa Bay Rays for left-handed pitcher Rich Hill.

Hunter, however, was on the injured list at the time of the trade last season, and failed to make an appearance with Tampa Bay.

David Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to take Hunter's spot on the active roster, and Yoan López was named the 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves.

Tylor Megill, who got off to a strong start this year in the Mets rotation but has spent a majority of the season on the injured list, will throw a bullpen session next Saturday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Megill, 27, will be deployed out of the bullpen for the Mets upon his return (likely late August or early September), however, the team plans to stretch him back out as a starter for next season.

The California native is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in 41.1 innings pitched in 2022, though those numbers are a bit skewed, as he allowed eight runs to the Nationals in just 1 1/3 innings before he landed on the IL in May, and another four against the Brewers in June before his second IL stint.

Read More:

- New Mets Acquisitions Providing Immediate Offense Boost

- Mets Acquire Darin Ruf From Giants For J.D. Davis, Prospects

- Mets Have Possible big Plans for Brandon Nimmo Beyond '22

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Tommy HunterNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Injury Report: Tylor Megill, Tommy Hunter

3 minutes ago

New Acquisitions Paying Early Dividends For New York Mets' Offense

4 hours ago

New York Mets Miss Big Catch Deadline Move, But Add Productive Reinforcements

Aug 3, 2022 7:21 PM EDT
Aug 5, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pinch hitter Darin Ruf (28) hits a two run double in the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
News

New Acquisitions Paying Early Dividends For New York Mets' Offense

By Rob Piersall4 hours ago
Aug 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (32) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
News

New York Mets Miss Big Catch Deadline Move, But Add Productive Reinforcements

By Pat RagazzoAug 3, 2022 7:21 PM EDT
USATSI_18600269_168390281_lowres
News

New York Mets Acquire Right-Hander Mychal Givens From Chicago Cubs

By Rob PiersallAug 2, 2022 6:59 PM EDT
USATSI_18730188_168390281_lowres
News

New York Mets Acquire Darin Ruf From Giants For J.D. Davis, Prospects

By Rob PiersallAug 2, 2022 4:29 PM EDT
Jul 10, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Willson Contreras (40) scores in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.
News

Where New York Mets' Roster Needs Stand With Trade Deadline Looming

By Pat RagazzoAug 1, 2022 11:34 PM EDT
Jul 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Robinson Cano (22) reacts after hitting a pop out against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park.
News

Ex-New York Mets INF Robinson Canó Let Go by 3rd Team This Season

By Rob PiersallAug 1, 2022 8:19 PM EDT
Jul 6, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a three-home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the tenth inning at Great American Ball Park.
News

New York Mets Have Possible big Plans for Brandon Nimmo Beyond '22

By Rob PiersallAug 1, 2022 7:05 PM EDT
Jul 31, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez (28) hits a double against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning at Fenway Park.
News

Price Tags on J.D. Martinez, Willson Contreras Remain High for New York Mets, Rival Teams

By Pat RagazzoJul 31, 2022 9:57 PM EDT