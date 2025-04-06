New York Mets injury updates: Dedniel Núñez, Luis Torrens
Before Sunday's series finale between the New York Mets and the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Carlos Mendoza spoke to the media and gave updates on a couple of players working their way back from injuries.
Right-handed reliever Dedniel Núñez, who missed nearly the entire second half of the 2024 season due to a right pronator strain, did not break camp with the big league club after making just two spring training appearances. Though the 28-year-old reported to camp as a healthy player, the Mets opted to take it slow and sent him to Triple-A for more build-up time.
In his second Triple-A outing on Thursday night, Núñez was sharp. He landed 20 of his 29 pitches for strikes over two innings, allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out two batters, and clocked in at 98 mph on the radar gun.
Mendoza was asked what the Mets need to see before recalling Núñez. Ultimately, he explained that it has nothing to do with his stat line.
"I think it's twice now that he's gone multiple innings, and that's what we wanted to see… I think it's just the recovery," Mendoza said. "Are you gonna be able to take the baseball two days after you throw two innings? Are you gonna be able to throw one inning and not necessarily go back-to-back, but what about two out of three? And that’s what we’re preparing him for."
Mendoza was also asked about catcher Luis Torrens, who was scratched from Saturday’s lineup due to a forearm contusion but wound up catching the final two frames and delivering a key single in the ninth. Although he was held out of the lineup again on Sunday, the Mets’ skipper is optimistic that Torrens’ injury will not linger.
“Hopefully, it’s just a couple of days. Last night before we left the ballpark, he’s like, ‘I think I could play tomorrow.’ I said, ‘Let’s see how you feel tomorrow morning,’” Mendoza said. He added that Torrens is still sore but available to enter Sunday’s game if needed.
Torrens, 28, has impressed both offensively and behind the plate while filling in for the injured Francisco Álvarez. Through his first eight games in 2025, he is batting 6-for-20 with a .883 OPS. His defense especially stood out late in Wednesday’s game in Miami, making a crucial tag and recording an assist on a stolen base attempt to help send the game into extra innings.
Barring any setbacks, Torrens could rejoin the starting lineup during the Mets’ upcoming three-game home series against the Marlins, which begins Monday at 7:10 p.m. ET.