Skip to main content

New York Mets Injury Updates: Dominic Smith, Tylor Megill, Tommy Hunter

On Tuesday, Mets manager Buck Showalter provided injury updates on infielder Dominic Smith and pitchers Tylor Megill and Tommy Hunter.

NEW YORK - The New York Mets are mostly at full health for the time being, but there are a few players working their way back from injury.

Manager Buck Showalter provided an injury update on a few of them on Tuesday prior to the team's matchup with the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.

Dominic Smith is currently rehabbing at Triple-A Syracuse after rolling his ankle prior to the All-Star break while the Mets were playing at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

Smith, 27, joined Syracuse last week to begin his rehab and has appeared in three games for them so far, most recently on Sunday, Aug. 7 where he went 3-for-5 at the dish.

"Dom's getting close to being available to play," Showalter said. "He's not far from reaching the end of that rehab we had planned for him."

Showalter said that Tylor Megill has increased his distance and is currently throwing volume.

The Mets 2022 Opening Day starter, Megill has had two separate stints on the injured list this year, the most recent of which saw him strain his shoulder. He's been on the injured list since June 17.

The plan is for Megill, 27, to join the Mets bullpen when he returns this season, and then be stretched back out as a starter for 2023.

"We've got a date that we think we are going to end up at with him," Showalter said about Megill.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As for Tommy Hunter, it appears that he is slated to spend the minimum 15 days on the injured list.

Hunter, 36, has been on the injured list since this past Saturday with lower back tightness.

"Tommy looks good," Showalter said. "I think Tommy is going to be going out to do some rehab pitching and be back (at the time his stint on the IL is set to end."

Hunter is currently in his second stint with the Mets, and has pitched to a 2.51 ERA in 14.1 innings this year.

Read More:

- Mets Left-Hander Joey Lucchesi Working Back From Tommy John

- Adam Ottavino Key Piece to Mets Bullpen Success

- Francisco Lindor Hitting His New York Mets Stride

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@rtpiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Tommy HunterDominic SmithNew York Mets

Read More

New York Mets Injury Updates: Dominic Smith, Tylor Megill, Tommy Hunter

23 seconds ago

Starling Marte Continues to Produce at High Clip For New York Mets

3 hours ago

New York Mets: Chris Bassitt Preserves Bullpen with Strong Eight Inning Performance

14 hours ago
USATSI_18840154
News

Starling Marte Continues to Produce at High Clip For New York Mets

By Rob Piersall3 hours ago
Aug 8, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) points to catcher James McCann (not pictured) after the top of the fifth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets: Chris Bassitt Preserves Bullpen with Strong Eight Inning Performance

By Rob Piersall14 hours ago
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor is still persevering through broken finger.
News

Francisco Lindor Has Hit His New York Mets Stride

By Rob Piersall22 hours ago
Aug 7, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with teammates after the game against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Make Massive Statement In Battle For National League East

By Rob PiersallAug 8, 2022 1:35 PM EDT
Jun 15, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets first round pick in the 2019 MLB draft Brett Baty addresses the media after being introduced during a press conference prior to the game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Top Prospect Brett Baty Promoted to Triple-A

By Rob PiersallAug 8, 2022 11:25 AM EDT
Mets ace Jacob deGrom received the fourth All-Star selection of his career.
News

New York Mets: Jacob DeGrom Electric In 2022 Citi Field Debut

By Rob PiersallAug 7, 2022 7:09 PM EDT
Jun 13, 2021; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi (47) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Citi Field.
News

New York Mets Injury Update: Joey Lucchesi Trending In Right Direction

By Rob PiersallAug 7, 2022 3:48 PM EDT
Aug 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Adam Ottavino (0) throws to the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park.
News

Adam Ottavino Has Become An Integral Part of New York Mets Bullpen

By Rob PiersallAug 7, 2022 1:08 PM EDT