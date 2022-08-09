New York Mets Injury Updates: Dominic Smith, Tylor Megill, Tommy Hunter

NEW YORK - The New York Mets are mostly at full health for the time being, but there are a few players working their way back from injury.

Manager Buck Showalter provided an injury update on a few of them on Tuesday prior to the team's matchup with the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.

Dominic Smith is currently rehabbing at Triple-A Syracuse after rolling his ankle prior to the All-Star break while the Mets were playing at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs.

Smith, 27, joined Syracuse last week to begin his rehab and has appeared in three games for them so far, most recently on Sunday, Aug. 7 where he went 3-for-5 at the dish.

"Dom's getting close to being available to play," Showalter said. "He's not far from reaching the end of that rehab we had planned for him."

Showalter said that Tylor Megill has increased his distance and is currently throwing volume.

The Mets 2022 Opening Day starter, Megill has had two separate stints on the injured list this year, the most recent of which saw him strain his shoulder. He's been on the injured list since June 17.

The plan is for Megill, 27, to join the Mets bullpen when he returns this season, and then be stretched back out as a starter for 2023.

"We've got a date that we think we are going to end up at with him," Showalter said about Megill.

As for Tommy Hunter, it appears that he is slated to spend the minimum 15 days on the injured list.

Hunter, 36, has been on the injured list since this past Saturday with lower back tightness.

"Tommy looks good," Showalter said. "I think Tommy is going to be going out to do some rehab pitching and be back (at the time his stint on the IL is set to end."

Hunter is currently in his second stint with the Mets, and has pitched to a 2.51 ERA in 14.1 innings this year.

