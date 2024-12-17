New York Mets Interested in Star Free Agent Infielder, Per Insider
While Pete Alonso’s market continues to develop slowly, the New York Mets appear to be eyeing another top free agent still available.
In an article published Tuesday, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the Mets are among the teams expressing interest in free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman. He also noted that the Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, and Toronto Blue Jays are in on Bregman to varying degrees.
Bregman, who turns 31 in March, is a two-time World Series champion, a two-time All-Star, and a one-time Silver Slugger recipient; he is also fresh off his first career Gold Glove season. The Astros reportedly offered Bregman a six-year deal after he declined their one-year qualifying offer, but recent developments have raised questions about whether he will return to Houston.
The Astros recently acquired infielder Isaac Paredes and top third-base prospect Cam Smith in the Kyle Tucker trade, signaling the start of a potential rebuild for the longtime American League contenders. Houston has also been linked to a possible trade for 10-time Gold Glove third baseman Nolan Arenado, whose contract is team-friendly for the next three years.
Bregman has been a consistently reliable hitter throughout his nine-year MLB career, never striking out more than 97 times in a season. In 2024, he posted a .260/.315/.453 slash line, hitting 26 home runs and driving in 75 RBI over 145 games.
Since 2022, Bregman ranks seventh among MLB third basemen and second in the American League with +16 Outs Above Average (OAA). He has registered a 4.0 fWAR or higher in all but three seasons, with those years affected by a midseason call-up (2016), a COVID-shortened campaign (2020), and a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for two months in 2021. Overall, he has been durable.
Should the Mets sign Bregman, it would likely make a reunion with Alonso less probable. In that case, Mark Vientos—who has played just 14 games at first base in the majors and 70 in the minors—could shift to the position full-time.
Whether the Mets pursue Alonso or Bregman, both would provide quality protection for newly acquired star Juan Soto. Soto thrived in 2024 with AL MVP Aaron Judge hitting behind him in the Yankees’ lineup. But one edge Bregman has over Alonso is his potential to form one of the league’s top defensive left sides of the infield alongside shortstop Francisco Lindor.
It remains uncertain how much more Alonso and Bregman will command on the open market, particularly after both players previously turned down six-year offers. Both are represented by agent Scott Boras, and ex-Mets general manager Steve Phillips recently suggested on MLB Network that this could create a leverage conflict for the Mets in their pursuit of either player.