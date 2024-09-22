New York Mets’ Kodai Senga Takes Crucial Step Towards Return
The New York Mets have been without star right-hander Kodai Senga for nearly all of 2024, but his return now seems within reach, just as the team enters its most pivotal stretch.
On Saturday, Senga made his first rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse since suffering a high-grade calf strain on July 26. He pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one walk and striking out two on 15 pitches. His fastball touched 95 mph, while his signature ghost fork pitch helped put away hitters with ease.
Senga had been slated for up to two innings and 35 pitches, but Syracuse’s eight-run outburst in the bottom of the first inning made a second frame risky after such a long layoff. If Senga recovers as expected, he could rejoin the Mets as early as Friday in Milwaukee.
The 31-year-old was dominant in his rookie MLB season in 2023 after spending a decade with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball. He became the first Mets rookie to record 200 strikeouts since Dwight “Doc” Gooden, finishing second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting and seventh in the Cy Young Award race.
But 2024 has taken a different turn. In February, Senga was diagnosed with a moderate posterior capsule strain in his throwing shoulder, sidelining him for months. When he finally debuted on July 26, he pitched 5.1 innings, allowing two runs and striking out nine, but then suffered a left calf strain while attempting to field his position, sending him back to the injured list. So far, Senga’s rehab outings have outnumbered his Major League starts four to one.
With limited time to ramp up, Senga is expected to return in a multi-inning opener role. Being capped at just 15 pitches in what was likely his only rehab appearance leaves little margin to fully stretch out his arm.
The Mets hold a two-game lead over the Braves heading into a three-game road series in Atlanta following Sunday’s finale against the NL East-leading Phillies. Depending on how the next four games shake out, Senga’s much-anticipated return against the NL Central champion Brewers could have major implications in the Wild Card race.