New York Mets land closer Ryan Helsley in shocker of a mega trade
The New York Mets have responded.
Less than an hour after the NL East rival Philadelphia Phillies acquired Minnesota Twins All-Star closer Jhoan Duran, the Mets landed St. Louis Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley.
The Mets sent a trio of prospects to the Cardinals in exchange for Helsley, including Jesus Baez, Nate Dohm and Frank Elissalt.
MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post was first on the deal and the return.
Helsley was one of the best relievers on the market and he is now headed to Queens. Helsley, 30, will be a free agent after the season concludes.
In 36 appearances this year, Helsley has a 3.00 ERA, a 1.39 WHIP, 41 strikeouts and is 21 for 26 on save chances. Last season, the right-hander was the NL Reliever of the Year and led baseball with 49 saves. Helsley posted a 2.04 ERA, a 1.10 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 66.1 innings.
The expectation is that Helsley will serve as the Mets' eighth inning setup man to elite closer Edwin Diaz in the ninth. The Mets now have an elite bullpen that features: Diaz, Helsley, Ryne Stanek, Tyler Rogers, Reed Garrett, Brooks Raley, Gregory Soto and Rico Garcia.
The Mets also acquired Rogers from the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday in exchange for Jose Butto, Drew Gilbert and Blade Tidwell. Rogers is a unique submarine pitcher and has an astounding 1.80 ERA and 0.86 WHIP this season.
The Mets landed Soto, the southpaw, from the Baltimore Orioles last Friday for two minor league pitching prospects.
Bullpen has been an area of weakness for the Mets this year. As a result, president of baseball operations David Stearns has now gone out and acquired three high-leverage arms, two of which have been All-Stars in the past in Helsley and Soto.