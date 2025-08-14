New York Mets land on wrong side of franchise history
In what was undoubtedly the New York Mets' worst loss of the season, the ballclub also made some unwanted franchise history in the process.
After jumping out to a 6-0 lead against the Atlanta Braves last night with three runs in the first inning, followed by three in the second, David Peterson and the Mets had a complete meltdown in the fourth inning. The lefty walked four batters in the frame, as well as giving up two base hits, including a two-run double by Jurickson Profar; this cut New York's lead to 6-4 to knock Peterson out of the game, the second straight night a Mets starter failed to make it out of the fourth.
When Reed Garrett came on in relief for Peterson, the inning turned into a complete nightmare for the Mets. After giving up an RBI single to Marcell Ozuna (making it a one-run game) and walking Sean Murphy to reload the bases, Garrett promptly gave up a grand slam to Michael Harris II to cap off a nine-run inning for Atlanta and an eventual 11-6 loss for New York. This loss for the Amazins' marks the fourth straight game in which they blew a lead of four runs or more, setting a franchise record.
It was also the first time since April 16, 2019 that the Mets allowed nine runs or more in an inning, when the Philadelphia Phillies scored 10 runs off them in the first inning.
While the Mets have certainly had many gut-wrenching losses over this brutal stretch, it's hard to imagine any loss being as bad as this, especially going up against a Braves team that saw their starter and former Met Carlos Carrasco last just two innings on the night and the Braves being without two of their top hitters in Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley.
"They're tough losses, but you've got to keep going," Mendoza said after last night's game. "We've got coaches right now looking at pretty much everything, trying to figure out how to continue to help these guys, especially from the guys in the rotation. We know the talents there; we just haven't been able to get much from them, especially this last time through...we just gotta keep going."
The starting rotation struggles that Mendoza alluded to has been perhaps the main reason why the Mets have went from having a 5.5 game lead over the Phillies for first place in the NL East back in June, to now trailing the Phillies by five games in the division and just a game ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild card spot in the NL.
According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, the Mets have received just 594.1 innings from their starting pitchers since June 13, which ranks 27th in MLB. They also have the fewest innings pitched from their starters among all teams over the last two months, with just 227 innings among all of their combined starters.
This is simply not a sustainable trend for the Mets to be on that has resulted in their recent free fall. All season long, New York has relied heavily on their starting pitching and it has quickly become the team's biggest weakness at the worst possible time.
They now hope Kodai Senga can shake off his four straight rough outings since coming off the injured list when he toes the slab for the Mets tonight in their series finale against the Braves.