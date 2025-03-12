New York Mets legend gives high praise for team's lineup
The New York Mets worked wonders in their lineup this offseason, even if the only real difference was the addition of superstar Juan Soto.
Bringing Soto into a batting order that already featured Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Mark Vientos easily gives New York a top-ten lineup in the sport heading into the 2025 season. Some have even gone as far as to say that it is comparable with the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup.
While its construction has garnered praise from most around MLB, no praise may hold as much weight as what the team got on Wednesday. David Wright, participating as a special instructor at Mets' training camp, had more than kind words for the lineup.
"I wish I could be a part of this lineup," Wright told reporters. One reporter asked the franchise legend where he would hit after jokingly asking where the best hitter is put in the batting order; Wright responded, "I would just be happy to make this lineup."
Wright played through a career marred by injuries after the early stages saw him become an absolute superstar. With a career line of .296/.376/.491, Wright is unquestionably one of the best to ever don a Mets uniform, as well as one of the biggest "what ifs" in the history of baseball due to his injuries.
His best stretch came in a six-year span from 2005-2010. Over that time, the third baseman batted .306/.387/.515 with 155 home runs, 624 RBI, and a 137 OPS+. He earned an All-Star nod in five of those six years, along with two Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers, and three top-10 finishes in National League MVP voting.
But after playing 935 games from 2005-2010, injuries would derail the rest of Wright's career, most notably being diagnosed with spinal stenosis. From 2011-2018, he would play in only 581 games, carrying a line of .282/.364/.449 with 73 home runs, 306 RBI, and a 128 OPS+. Only once in that stretch (2012) would he eclipse the 150-games played mark in a single season.
The lineup is by far the strength of this Mets team heading into 2025, even if the rotation was not decimated by injury. With Lindor and Soto leading the charge, the rest of the order just needs to fill their roles as expected and summertime in Queens will be brighter than ever.