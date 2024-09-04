New York Mets' Legend Says Francisco Lindor's MVP Case Relies on This Factor
A beloved New York Mets face believes that Francisco Lindor has a Darling case for the National League MVP award.
Former Mets All-Star and champion Ron Darling made the case for the current Queens shortstop on "MLB Now," endorsing his campaign over that of Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
"He is everything you could ask for from a leadoff hitter," Darling gushed. "His leadership, on and off the field, what he's done to be a leader to (third baseman) Mark Vientos, how he's gone to the mound on several occasions to change the tide of an inning...all of those things play into it."
Ohtani, of course, could have the edge thanks to recency bias, as he took home the American League editions in 2021 and 2023 while stationed with the Los Angeles Angels. Darling, however, believes that no one else defines the middle initial of "MVP" better than Lindor, especially considering he plays every day.
"He plays every day, 162 games he'll play at the end of the season. that's (almost) 1,450 innings, and that is the difference maker when you're talking about a DH as opposed to Lindor," Darling calculated. "Ohtani might not even be the most valuable player on his team on certain nights because Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are that good. Lindor is the difference-maker on this Mets team."
To Darling's point, Lindor is one of just four players across MLB to partake in at least 139 games this year. Another, Pete Alonso, also resides in Queens while Willy Adames and Bobby Witt Jr. round out the list in Milwaukee and Kansas City respectively.
Darling further hinted that Lindor could have an ironclad case for the MVP award if he manages to successfully push the Mets into the NL postseason. Entering Wednesday night action, New York (75-64) is just a half-game behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final Wild Card slot. They'll have a chance to improve their standing on Wednesday night when they go for a sweep of the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field (7:10 p.m. ET, SNY).