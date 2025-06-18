New York Mets likely to deploy spot starter on Friday; Who are the options?
With starter Tylor Megill headed to the IL, the New York Mets are down an arm in the rotation.
Megill, who is expected to miss at least 4-5 weeks with an elbow sprain, was scheduled to make his next start on Friday against the Phillies. With Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea nearing the end of their rehab assignments, the hope is that they will eventually slot into the rotation upon return.
But according to manager Carlos Mendoza, neither will be available to pitch on Friday, and the Mets will instead call up a spot starter.
Earlier in the season, New York turned to Blade Tidwell for a spot start in the first game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. The 24-year-old allowed nine hits and six earned runs in what was his first major league outing.
Other options for Friday's start are Justin Hagenman and Brandon Waddell, who have both been called up to make long-relief appearances this season but work primarily as starting pitchers in Triple-A.
Hagenman is set to pitch for Syracuse on Thursday night, while Tidwell is scheduled to go on Saturday. Also rested and ready to pitch are two of the Mets' top pitching prospects, Brandon Sproat and Nolan McLean.
Sproat, the club's No. 2 overall prospect, has had a somewhat disappointing start to 2025, pitching to a 5.31 ERA in 13 starts for Syracuse. The 24-year-old remains one of the most compelling arms in the Mets' farm, but would be a surprising call-up at this point in the season.
If anyone is going to make their MLB debut on Friday, the more likely case would be McLean, who has been phenomenal thus far. The Mets' No. 5 overall prospect began the season in Double-A, but was called up in early May after dominating with a 1.37 ERA in five starts. Since his move to Syracuse, the 23-year-old has a 2.56 ERA in seven appearances.
McLean is an exciting prospect with high-level stuff and a fastball that regularly touches 98 mph. His go-to pitch is the sweeper, which he throws with up to 20 inches of horizontal movement.
Calling McLean up for a spot start after just five starts in Triple-A would be a bold decision. But if the Mets deem he is ready, it could be the perfect time to bring the young righty up with the current state of the rotation.