New York Mets Linked to Impact Starter Ahead of Free Agency
It's never too early to think about improving your roster.
And with free agency approaching in a little over two months, the New York Mets will likely have plans to upgrade their starting rotation this winter.
One name that makes perfect sense is current Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed starter Jack Flaherty, who is having himself a strong year.
After having to settle for a one-year, $14 million prove it deal with the Detroit Tigers in the offseason, Flaherty's bet on himself has paid off.
MLB insider Mark Feinsand of MLB.com predicts he will land a long-term contract on the open market this time around, linking the Mets as a potential fit.
"Flaherty’s first dalliance with free agency didn’t go well a year ago, so he bet on himself with a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tigers," Feinsand wrote. "His bet paid off: The right-hander pitched well in 18 starts with Detroit before being dealt to the Dodgers prior to the Trade Deadline. In a relatively thin starting pitching market – albeit a top-heavy one – Flaherty should be able to land the multi-year deal he struggled to find last offseason."
In 22 starts between Detroit and Los Angeles, the righty has posted a 3.00 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP and 162 strikeouts across 129 innings.
The 29-year-old was highly sought after at the trade deadline, and the New York Yankees nearly acquired him but reportedly pulled out of the deal due to concerns over his medicals. That being said, Flaherty has proven that he is healthy and is trending towards receiving a healthy payday in free agency.
The Mets have Luis Severino and Jose Quintana on expiring contracts, and Sean Manaea, who has arguably been their best starter, is expected to opt out of his deal.
New York will need frontline starting pitching and Flaherty is a realistic target that would upgrade their staff in 2025.