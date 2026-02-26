Mark Francesa Warns Mets About Making 'Disaster' Mistake With Mark Vientos

The New York Mets' position player with the most uncertainty heading into the 2026 season is probably Mark Vientos.

At this time a year ago, the expectation was that New York had a star on its hands with the 26-year-old Vientos. He was coming off a breakout 2024 postseason, hitting .327 with a .998 OPS, 5 home runs, and 14 RBIs in 13 games, and was a key part in the Mets making it to the NLCS.

But Vientos couldn't sustain that success in 2025. He finished the Mets' regular season campaign with a .233 average, a .702 OPS, and 17 home runs in 121 games played.

New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

After last season's regression, Vientos' role is uncertain heading into 2026. Brett Baty (who outshone Vientos last year) is expected to start at third base, and new acquisition Jorge Polanco will likely be manning first base after Pete Alonso's departure in free agency. Therefore, Vientos (who struggled defensively at times) doesn't have a clear spot in the field.

Mike Francesa Sends Clear Message About Mark Vientos

However, just because he might not be in the field doesn't mean Vientos' time in New York should end. New York sports talk host Mike Francesa detailed this during a February 24 episode of "The Mike Francesa Podcast".

“I would hope they would give Vientos a real chance here, and not turn him into a spot player. I think if you turn Ventos into a spot player, trade him. And get something for him, because all you’re going to do is devalue him going forward," Francesa said in the video.

New York Mets third baseman Mark Vientos (27) | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

“I don’t think the way he operates, and the way he approaches his hitting, I don’t think he can play once or twice a week. I think it’ll be a disaster playing once or twice a week. I think he needs to be committed to in a very much an everyday lineup," he added.

“[Vientos'} spot would be obviously DH. He's not a fielder. We know that. But I think the Mets are really missing a chance for him to be developed into a big-time bat as a DH. And I understand that down the road, Soto is going to be the DH. I understand that. But that's a couple years away. Soto is gonna want to go to the outfield for a couple more years, so that's years away, and Vientos could become an everyday DH.”

Vientos can put all trade chatter in the rearview mirror with a resurgent 2026 campaign.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.