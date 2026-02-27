Craig Kimbrel Determined to Prove He's Still Got It in Mets' Bullpen
The New York Mets' bullpen has undergone significant turnover this offseason with several key departures and newcomers.
One of those new names is 37-year-old Craig Kimbrel, who is looking to play a role in New York's revamped bullpen. Kimbrel signed a minor league deal with the Mets on January 29 and received a non-roster invite to spring training.
The veteran right-hander began the 2025 season in the minors after signing a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves, the organization where he began his career. He was briefly called up for one game on June 6, but was designated for assignment the next day.
The Houston Astros signed Kimbrel in late August amidst their postseason push, and he showed he can still make an impact. In 13 appearances with Houston, Kimbrel allowed just three earned runs across 11 innings while striking out 16 batters.
That late-season stretch, combined with several unsettled spots in the Mets' bullpen, gives Kimbrel a legitimate opportunity to compete for a job on Opening Day and add to his Hall of Fame resume.
Craig Kimbrel Looks to Make the Mets' Bullpen
In an exclusive interview with SNY's Chelsea Janes, Kimbrel expressed that he believes he can still contribute. "I can only do what I can do. I still feel like I have the ability to get outs," Kimbrel said.
Recording outs, however, hasn't come as consistently in recent seasons as it did earlier in his career. Shortly before being traded from the Chicago Cubs to the crosstown White Sox in 2021, Kimbrel posted a video game-like 0.49 ERA in 36.2 innings. But since then, he has bounced between teams in search of stability and consistency.
The Baltimore Orioles signed Kimbrel to be their closer in 2024, but he struggled to a 5.33 ERA across 57 games before being designated for assignment and ultimately released.
While Kimbrel's velocity and elite talent may not be what they once were, an opportunity exists in New York. The Mets have just a few bullpen locks entering the season (Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, Luis García, and potentially Tobias Myers if the Mets use him in that role), which gives Kimbrel a chance despite his recent struggles.
"I was able to build back up strength. It took a while for my body to get comfortable. It was a long process – probably longer than I hoped it to be. But I was able to get there," Kimbrel said. "But I was pretty comfortable how the year ended, and I was pretty confident going into the offseason that I could turn around and do it again."
Whether the nine-time All-Star ultimately makes the Mets' Opening Day roster remains to be seen. But after showing signs of life down the stretch last season, Kimbrel enters camp determined to prove he can still provide meaningful innings in a major league bullpen.
