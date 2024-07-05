New York Mets Linked to Intriguing Trade with Red Sox
As the 2024 MLB trade deadline draws closer later this month, the New York Mets are becoming a potential buyer.
After starting the season slow, the Mets seem to have figured things out a bit. While they're not an elite contender right now, they are 42-43 on the season and very much in the playoff race.
If the team can add a few pieces ahead of the trade deadline, they could very well become a legitimate threat in the National League.
Looking at the team's potential needs, there is one that stands out. New York could use some help in the bullpen.
There are many contenders around the league right now that will be shopping for relievers. Add the Mets in as one of those teams.
One intriguing name to keep an eye on could be Boston Red Sox reliever Kenley Jansen. He is expected to be available at the right price and could be a perfect fit for what New York needs.
SportsNaut recently name-dropped Jansen as a potential relief pitcher trade target for the Mets.
So far during the 2024 season, Jansen has pitched in 29 games. He has completed 29.1 innings, compiling a 3-1 record, a 2.15 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, 16 saves, and just one blown save.
Those are very solid numbers, to say the least. He actually has forced his way into being viewed as one of the highest-impact relief pitchers available on the trade market this year.
At 36 years of age, there is just one downside to a potential trade for Jansen.
Jansen isn't getting any younger and he is in the final year of his contract. Any team that acquires him might be getting him for just a half-year rental.
Of course, the team that trades for him will have first dibs at re-signing him. If New York was to pull off a trade with the Red Sox, they could work out a deal that keeps him in town past the 2024 season. However, it's no guarantee that the two sides would be able to agree to something.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Mets opt to do at the trade deadline. Acquiring a reliever is going to be needed and Jansen is a name to keep a very close eye on.