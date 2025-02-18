New York Mets listed as a favorite to land upcoming Blue Jays free agent
The Toronto Blue Jays failed to reach an extension agreement with superstar first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. by his deadline. He will now enter free agency next offseason, where the New York Mets are believed to be a heavy favorite.
This offseason was one that was rather top-heavy. With Juan Soto leading the charge for position players and Corbin Burnes taking the reigns for the pitchers, the drop-off in talent after those two was not immediate but was still rapid and drastic.
Next offseason's class looks to be much weaker with the current crop of guaranteed free agents. But with Guerrero now all but a lock to be a part of that list, he has instantly become the top prize that will be available on the market.
Guerrero made it clear to the Blue Jays that he had a hard deadline of February 18, the day he would report to camp, to discuss an extension. The first baseman even told the club that if he met his asking price, he would sign immediately. Now the deadline is here, and Guerrero has told reporters that no extension agreement was reached.
The Mets came to an agreement of their own with their own tenured first baseman this offseason, though that came after he tested the waters in free agency. Coming together on a two-year, $54 million contract with an opt-out after year one, the Mets and Pete Alonso now have at least one more year together.
The timing of the opt-out is interesting, however. If Alonso does decide to exercise his opt-out and test free agency once again, the Mets could pivot to a younger and all-around better option for first base in Guerrero; they have even been listed as one of the favorites to land the superstar in free agency next offseason.
While Jon Heyman of the New York Post does list the Boston Red Sox as the overall favorite to land the superstar, they are currently in an infield debacle of their own creation after signing Alex Bregman this winter and tenured superstar Rafael Devers refusing to move off of third base. Guerrero has reportedly indicated in the past that he would like to play in Boston, but it seems unlikely with their current roster construction.
The Mets, on the other hand, have shown no aversion to spending and spending big since Steve Cohen took over as owner. If Alonso does opt out after 2024, and Guerrero is still available in free agency, Cohen may offer yet another large contract to land the superstar. Not quite as large as Juan Soto's, but not far off.
Guerrero is entering his age-26 season and will be a free agent in the heart of his prime, much like Soto. Should everything fall into place, bringing Guerrero to Queens next offseason would instantly vault the Mets into the lead for the best lineup in the National League East if not all of Major League Baseball.