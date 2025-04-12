New York Mets lose center fielder Jose Siri to injury
The New York Mets are down a center fielder for at least the remainder of their Saturday matinee against the Athletics in Sacramento.
In the top of the second inning, Jose Siri fouled a ball off his left lower leg and crumbled to the ground in serious pain.
After spending a few minutes on the ground while being looked at by trainers, Siri had to come out of the game. Siri limped to the dugout before being helped onto the golf cart to go back to the clubhouse in the outfield.
Tyrone Taylor replaced Siri in his at-bat with an 0-1 count and later took his spot in center field in the bottom half of the second inning.
Siri is in his first season with the Mets after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays for right-handed pitcher Eric Orze in an offseason trade. The 29-year-old is off to a horrific start at the plate as a Met, going just 1-for-20 (.050 average) with a .208 on-base percentage and .100 slugging percentage. Siri's OPS is an anemic .308.
Siri has some pop in his bat, slugging 43 home runs across the past two seasons. However, he is most known for his elite defense in center field. Last year, Siri was second in baseball among center fielders with 16 Outs Above Average, per Statcast.
The Mets later announced that Siri is dealing with a left shin contusion and is considered as day-to-day. The Mets have options in center field if Siri should be forced to miss time, Taylor, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte can all man the position if needed.