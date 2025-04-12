Inside The Mets

New York Mets lose center fielder Jose Siri to injury

The New York Mets lost center fielder Jose Siri to injury on Saturday after he fouled a ball off his leg in an at-bat.

Pat Ragazzo

Apr 11, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri (19) makes a catch second inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri (19) makes a catch second inning of the game against the Oakland Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images / Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets are down a center fielder for at least the remainder of their Saturday matinee against the Athletics in Sacramento.

In the top of the second inning, Jose Siri fouled a ball off his left lower leg and crumbled to the ground in serious pain.

After spending a few minutes on the ground while being looked at by trainers, Siri had to come out of the game. Siri limped to the dugout before being helped onto the golf cart to go back to the clubhouse in the outfield.

Tyrone Taylor replaced Siri in his at-bat with an 0-1 count and later took his spot in center field in the bottom half of the second inning.

Siri is in his first season with the Mets after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays for right-handed pitcher Eric Orze in an offseason trade. The 29-year-old is off to a horrific start at the plate as a Met, going just 1-for-20 (.050 average) with a .208 on-base percentage and .100 slugging percentage. Siri's OPS is an anemic .308.

Siri has some pop in his bat, slugging 43 home runs across the past two seasons. However, he is most known for his elite defense in center field. Last year, Siri was second in baseball among center fielders with 16 Outs Above Average, per Statcast.

The Mets later announced that Siri is dealing with a left shin contusion and is considered as day-to-day. The Mets have options in center field if Siri should be forced to miss time, Taylor, Brandon Nimmo and Starling Marte can all man the position if needed.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News