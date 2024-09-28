New York Mets Lose Francisco Alvarez to Injury in Brutal Loss
The New York Mets suffered a brutal 8-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night, but that wasn't the only bad news.
Catcher Francisco Alvarez was pulled in the top of the seventh inning due to a back injury that occurred on a feet-first slide into third base.
Alvarez laid face down near the bag before having to be helped off the field and into the dugout by trainers and teammates.
The Mets later announced that Alvarez left the game as a result of back spasms.
Following the Mets' loss, Alvarez spoke to reporters and shared that his back feels a lot better, but that it's "a little bit tight." Based on how he feels on Saturday, Alvarez did not rule out playing in the Mets' next game.
Alvarez's injury comes with poor timing as there are just four games left in the regular season with the Mets trying to lock down a Wild Card spot. The team cannot afford to carry one healthy catcher, but if they place Alvarez on the IL it would end his season.
Alvarez, who hit 25 home runs as a rookie in 2023, has had a disappointing offensive season that has been hindered by thumb surgery that knocked him out for nearly two months earlier in the year.
The 22-year-old had rediscovered his power stroke as of late, slugging five homers in his last 12 games. Alvarez has also slashed .278/.435/.833 in his past seven games.
The loss of Alvarez would hurt on both sides of the diamond, as he has done a tremendous job with the Mets' pitching staff. In the month of September, the Mets' staff has a 3.04 ERA, which is the sixth-best in baseball.
The Mets will be hoping that Alvarez bounces back quickly from his back spasms or else they might be forced to make a tough decision with their playoff hopes on the line.