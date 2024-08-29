New York Mets Lose Impact Reliever to IL Again in Crucial Blow
This high-leverage reliever's return from the shelf did not last long.
On Thursday, the New York Mets placed right-hander Dedniel Nunez back on the 15-day injured list due to right forearm tightness, retroactive to August 26.
Nunez was activated on August 23 after a month-long stint on the IL with a right pronator strain. However, he only made one appearance where he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, before having to go back on the IL.
"He’s not recovering well," manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters following the Mets' brutal loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. "He played catch, not recovering well. He was reassessed before the game and continued to feel some tightness in the forearm area. It’s day-to-day, we’ll see what we got here."
Nunez was seen playing catch at Chase Field prior to Thursday's game. The Mets made their decision to place him back on the IL shortly thereafter.
This is a crushing blow for the Mets' bullpen with just under 30 games to play and the team pushing for a Wild Card spot in the NL. Entering play on Thursday, New York sat four games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL Wild Card position.
Nunez, 28, was one of the Mets' most reliable relievers this season, posting a 2.31 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP in 25 appearances.
Without Nunez, there aren't too many relief arms that Mendoza can trust in the late innings. For now, Jose Butto, Reed Garrett and Phil Maton will likely serve as the regular bridge to closer Edwin Diaz in the ninth.