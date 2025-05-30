Frankie Montas improves during second rehab start for Mets
Frankie Montas is one step closer to making his New York Mets debut.
On Thursday, Montas had his second rehab start for High-A Brooklyn and fared much better after his first outing. Pitching against the High-A Aberdeen IronBirds, the 32-year-old allowed two runs over three innings, striking out three while walking two batters on 49 pitches (28 strikes).
This was a stark contrast from Montas' first rehab outing as the righty couldn't get out of the second inning during his first rehab outing on Saturday, going just 1.1 innings on 37 pitches (20 strikes) against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.
New York has long been waiting for Montas to make his Mets debut. The ballclub signed him to a two-year, $34 million deal during the offseason, with an opt-out after this season. But after suffering a high-grade lat strain during spring training, the Amazins' shut down the righty hurler from throwing for six to eight weeks and was later transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 1.
Even before the Mets signed Montas, injuries were always a concern. After getting traded from the Athletics to the New York Yankees during the 2022 trade deadline, the righty struggled while trying to pitch through right shoulder inflammation; he went 1-3 in eight starts with a 6.35 ERA across 39.2 innings.
The 2023 season would be an injury-riddled season for Montas as the Yankees shut down the starter from throwing before spring training, as the shoulder issues from the previous season were still present. Montas eventually underwent arthroscopic surgery and missed most of the 2023 campaign aside from one cameo appearance towards the end of the season.
While Montas was able to stay healthy last season, pitching for both the Cincinnati Reds and Milwaukee Brewers, the right-hander's injury history over the past couple of seasons is impossible to ignore. The Mets are hoping, however, that once Montas makes his much anticipated debut for his new team, he can be highly effective for a Mets rotation that has been a welcome surprise this year.