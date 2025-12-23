New York Mets should trade for Royals' starting pitcher

The New York Mets won't go long-term on a free agent starting pitcher, but they must do something in order to enhance their rotation this offseason.

So why not a trade?

As previously reported by Mets On SI, the Mets are engaged with multiple teams about trades for pitching and a bat.

The Mets have been in contact with the San Diego Padres about Mason Miller, Nick Pivetta, Jeremiah Estrada, Adrian Morejon and Ramon Laureano,

But beyond San Diego, the Mets should call up the Kansas City Royals to ask about one starter in particular: Kris Bubic.

Kansas City is reportedly open to trading Bubic who is going into his last year of club control this season. Bubic is entering his final year of arbitration with the Royals where he is set to make a very affordable $4.5 million in 2026.

Bubic is coming off a breakout season in which he posted an 8-7 record, 2.55 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 116 strikeouts and a 3.1 bWAR in 20 starts (116 innings). The left-hander's campaign was cut short in July due to a rotator cuff injury that ended his season prematurely.

The word is that Kansas City is looking for outfield help in return and the Mets could offer a close to MLB ready speedy outfield prospect in Nick Morabito for one year of Bubic.

Bubic would be a strong addition to a Mets rotation that features Nolan McLean, Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Clay Holmes, Sean Manaea, Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat as options. Though, the Mets may have to trade one of Senga or Peterson in order to make room for a Bubic type of arm.

Bubic doesn't throw hard (92.1 mph average four-seamer), but according to Baseball Savant's advanced metrics, the southpaw had a 46.5% ground ball rate (71st percentile) and a 32.4% chase rate (89th percentile). Bubic's ground ball percentage would be an ideal fit for the Mets' strong middle infield defense with Francisco Lindor and Marcus Semien.

Bubic throws a four-seamer, changeup, sweeper, slider and sinker combination.

Prior to breaking out as a starter, the lefty had a 2.67 ERA in 27 relief appearances for the Royals back in 2024.

The Mets are in need of an upgrade in their starting rotation and a trade seems like the most realistic route.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles