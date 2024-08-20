New York Mets Make Jose Butto's Role Clear For Playoff Push
Jose Butto has been a savior in a shaky New York Mets' bullpen this season.
So much so that the former starter turned reliever is too valuable to take out of his current role as the Mets push for a spot in the postseason.
Earlier in the regular season, Butto served as a starting pitcher and was solid with a 3.08 ERA across seven starts. However, he was sent back down to Triple-A Syracuse in mid-May to work on his command, as walks had been an issue for him.
After being recalled on July 2, Butto has been a long reliever in the Mets' bullpen and one of their most reliable arms on this unit.
So on Monday when manager Carlos Mendoza was asked by reporters if there were any plans to move Butto back to the rotation down the stretch, the first-year skipper confirmed that it's currently not in the cards.
“He’s in the bullpen, so we haven’t had that discussion at all,” Mendoza said prior to the Mets' walk-off win against the Baltimore Orioles. “He’s in the bullpen and he’s a huge piece for us there.”
During the team's latest win, Butto threw yet another scoreless inning in relief. Since being moved to the bullpen, the 26-year-old has posted a sparkling 1.40 ERA to go along with 29 strikeouts in 25.2 innings and 13 appearances. He has allowed just 13 hits and 11 walks during this span.
Mendoza also implied that Butto would need to be stretched out if he were to be shifted back to the rotation.
The manager made it clear that the Mets are satisfied with their current starting five and Butto has been a major impact in the bullpen.
At this point, Butto has been too valuable of a piece for the Mets to move him back to their rotation. While they believe he would do well as a starter, the need for his arm in the 'pen is too significant as the club tries to crack a Wild Card spot in the NL (1.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third spot).