New York Mets make roster decision on reliever Dedniel Núñez
The New York Mets have made their roster decision on reliever Dedniel Núñez: they are optioning him to Triple-A Syracuse.
Núñez missed nearly the entire second half of the 2024 season due to a right pronator strain. He has made just two appearances in spring training; the righty tossed a perfect inning on March 17th, but then gave up two hits (one of which was a home run) and two runs on Saturday. He is scheduled to make one final spring appearance on Monday.
This was always a possibility as the Mets try and ease the 28-year-old back into action. He was in the running for one of the final bullpen spots, but the Mets will opt for him to get some more innings under his belt in Syracuse. There's a strong chance he will be back up in the big leagues sometime in April, especially if anyone were to go down.
Núñez burst out on the scene in 2024, becoming a revelation for New York's bullpen. In his first taste of big-league action, he pitched 35 innings over 25 games to the tune of a 2.31 ERA to go along with 48 strikeouts.
The righty then ran into a few injuries that derailed a brilliant rookie season. He was placed on the IL with the right pronator strain on July 26th, came back and made one appearance on August 24th, and then was placed back on the IL on August 29th with right forearm tightness. He would not pitch again until his first spring outing.
Paul Blackburn will get one of the final spots in the bullpen for the Mets, meaning Tylor Megill and Griffin Canning will join Clay Holmes, Kodai Senga, and David Peterson in the starting rotation to open up the season. With Núñez optioned, that leaves the bullpen's final spot down to Max Kranick or Huascar Brázoban.
Kranick has been sensational this spring, opening eyes and seemingly being in good position to pitch in big league games for the first time since 2022. Brázoban has quietly had a nice spring as well.
Kranick has a 1.59 ERA over 11.1 innings with 14 strikeouts this spring. Brázoban, who the Mets acquired in July from the Marlins, has a 1.86 ERA over 9.2 innings with 13 strikeouts. We will find out soon if the Mets go with the 27-year-old Kranick or 35-year-old Brázoban.