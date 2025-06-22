New York Mets manager explains decision to demote Francisco Alvarez
On June 22, news broke that the New York Mets were optioning 23-year-old catcher Francisco Alvarez to Triple-A Syracuse. This decision comes after Alvarez was hitting .236 with a .652 OPS, 3 home runs, and 11 RBIs to start the 2025 season while also playing below-average defense, according to Baseball Savant.
Frankly, Alvarez has been outplayed by teammate Luis Torrens to this point, and the Mets have likely been mulling this decision over for some time.
Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke with the media before his team's June 22 game against the Philadelphia Phillies and explained what went into this demotion decision.
"A lot," Mendoza said when asked what went into the decision to option Alvarez, per an X post from SNY. "Not an easy decision. Something that we don't take lightly when making this decision. Extensive conversations. But at the end, we decided that it was best for him to go down to Triple-A, play every day, work on whether it's the offense, the defense, just in general.
"There's a lot of potential there. And when he's playing up to his potential, he's got a chance to be a pretty special player," Mendoza added. "And we're gonna need him. We expect him to be back, but right now, we feel like it's best for him to go down there and get reps."
When asked about Alvarez's reaction to receiving this news, Mendoza added, "[Alvarez] was very professional. He listened, very respectful. You know, obviously frustrated. When you're in the big leagues, and get sent back down, you don't want to hear that. But again, he took it very professionally and very respectfully, too," per SNY.
It will be interesting to see how Alvarez fares down in Triple-A.