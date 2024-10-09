New York Mets One Win From NLCS After Sean Manaea Dominates Phillies
NEW YORK - It was a night to remember for Sean Manaea and the New York Mets who are now just one win away from advancing to the NLCS for the first time since 2015.
In Game 3 of the NLDS, Citi Field's first home playoff game in two years, Manaea delivered a masterful performance, where he went seven-plus innings, being charged with one run and allowing a mere three hits against a high-powered Philadelphia Phillies offense. The left-hander also struck out six batters and only walked two.
Manaea walked off the mound in the eighth inning after Phil Maton came in to replace him after the leadoff hitter reached on an infield single.
Manaea received a roaring ovation from the Citi Field crowd, and looked to the sky and blew a kiss as he headed into the dugout. The lefty pitcher later revealed after the game that this gesture was to honor his aunt, who he learned had passed away earlier today prior to his start.
"That game was for her," Manaea said in his postgame press conference.
Despite suffering a sad loss, Manaea was able to deliver on the mound in what was the most important start of his career.
Behind Manaea, the Mets received home runs from Pete Alonso and Jesse Winker to give them a 2-0 lead. Starling Marte notched a two-run single, and the middle infield tandem of Francisco Lindor and Jose Iglesias had RBI hits of their own.
Relief pitchers Phil Maton and Ryne Stanek got the final six outs and now the Mets are on the verge of upsetting the No. 2 seed Phillies in the NLDS.
The Mets have a chance to clinch on Wednesday at Citi Field in Game 4 of the series with lefty Jose Quintana getting the ball. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 pm EST.