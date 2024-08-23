New York Mets Option Trade Deadline Acquisition Amid Dedniel Nunez's Return
This is one MLB trade deadline move that has not worked out for the New York Mets so far.
On Friday, the team activated reliever Dedniel Nunez from the 15-day injured list as expected, and optioned another in newcomer Huascar Brazoban, who will now go to Triple-A Syracuse.
The Mets acquired Brazoban from the Miami Marlins on July 30 in exchange for minor league shortstop Wilfredo Lara. Brazoban, 34, was having a solid season for Miami, posting a 2.93 ERA, a 1.01 WHIP, 34 strikeouts, 11 walks and a .179 opposing batting average across 30.2 innings of work.
However, the veteran righty has had a rough start to his Mets' tenure, producing an abysmal 6.30 ERA and 1.60 WHIP while issuing seven walks in just 10 innings with New York.
In his latest outing, Brazoban struggled while pitching with a seven run lead in the ninth inning of the Mets' 8-3 win over the San Diego Padres. He allowed two runs on two hits to go along with two walks before finally finishing out the contest in a laboring inning.
As a result, the Mets chose to option Brazoban instead of Danny Young or Reed Garrett, who also had options remaining.
The good news is that the Mets now get Nunez back, who has been one of their most reliable relief pitchers this season. The 28-year-old posted a 2.43 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in 24 total appearances.
Nunez was placed on the IL retroactive to July 24 with a right pronator strain. After missing nearly a month of action, manager Carlos Mendoza will now get one of his main late-inning weapons back to pair with high-leverage arms Phil Maton, Jose Butto and Edwin Diaz in the bullpen.