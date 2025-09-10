New York Mets outfielder officially out for the season
It's official.
On Wednesday, New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza confirmed that outfielder/DH Jesse Winker will miss the rest of the season.
This became the likelihood as of late after Winker was shutdown on his rehab assignment due to back discomfort.
Winker has been on the injured list since mid-July due to back inflammation. Per Mendoza, Winker is currently seeking multiple opinions from doctors and there has yet to be an official diagnosis since his setback.
The Mets re-signed Winker to a one-year, $7.5 million deal in the offseason after he provided a spark down the stretch of last season and in the postseason. New York initially acquired Winker from the trade deadline from the Washington Nationals at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline before opting to bring him back last winter.
Winker also missed over two months earlier in the year due to a right oblique strain. He did not last long upon coming off the IL, injuring his back after just three at-bats.
Winker was limited to a mere 26 games in 2025, slashing .229/.309/.400 with a .709 OPS, one home run and 10 RBI.
It's certainly possible that Winker, 32, has played his last game as a New York Met.
Offseason/Deadline Moves
Bringing back Winker has ultimately proved to be one of several moves that have backfired for president of baseball operations David Stearns.
In addition to Winker, Nick Madrigal, Ryne Stanek, A.J. Minter, Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea are on the list of offseason moves who either dealt with injury and/or underperformance this season.
Minter is under contract for the 2026 campaign. The good news is that Minter will be back healthy around spring training and the southpaw was highly effective before tearing his lat in April and undergoing surgery.
The bad news is that Montas, who underwent Tommy John surgery this week, has a $17 million player option for 2026, which he will likely exercise. The expectation is that Montas will miss all of next year as well.
As for the trade deadline, the two biggest names the Mets acquired, Ryan Helsley and Cedric Mullins, have struggled immensely since coming to Queens.
Helsley has a walloping 10.50 ERA and 0-3 record in 15 appearances as a Met. The hard-throwing right-hander was one of the best closers in baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals, but has looked rough with the Mets.
Mullins has had a tough time too, slashing .174/.284/.272 with a .556 OPS and just one homer in 30 games for the Mets.
Tyler Rogers and Gregory Soto have both panned out in the Mets' bullpen as relief pitching acquisitions.