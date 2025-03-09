New York Mets outside catching options with Francisco Alvarez out
The New York Mets have had relatively few injury issues during spring training on the offensive side but that changed on Sunday. Manager Carlos Mendoza announced that catcher Francisco Alvarez will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.
Assuming that he heals in a normal fashion, the latest that Alvarez could be back is at the end of April, meaning he would miss the first month of the regular season. Mendoza indicated to the assembled media that he expects president of baseball operations David Stearns to look for another option to team with Luis Torrens behind the plate.
Stearns met with the media shortly after Mendoza and noted that while the team would certainly explore the possibility of an external addition, he is generally comfortable with the internal options the Mets have at the moment.
The Mets entered camp with only two catchers on their 40-man roster: Alvarez and Torrens. There are four non-roster invitees in camp behind the plate, but the only one with any major league experience is Jakson Reetz, who has played in eight big league games in his career.
With the start of the regular season a few weeks away, Stearns has time to give some of his internal options a look to see if anyone seizes an opportunity to start. There are some external options available as well, with the most notable name being 36-year-old Yasmani Grandal.
The Mets value defensive ability from their catchers, particularly pitch framing, and Grandal was actually a better framer than Alvarez in 2024 according to Baseball Savant. Both rated inside the Top 10 of the league, although it is fair to note that Grandal served as a backup on the Pittsburgh Pirates while Alvarez was the Mets' primary starter when healthy.
There is also a connection between Stearns and Grandal, the top baseball decision maker signed the veteran backstop to be the catcher for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019. Grandal delivered a strong offensive season that year, hitting .246 with 28 home runs and 77 RBI, parlaying it into a multi-year free agent deal with the Chicago White Sox.
The 2024 season saw modest offensive production for Grandal, who hit .228 with nine home runs and 27 RBI in 243 at-bats, but his strong defensive contributions allowed him to produce a 0.6 bWAR for the Pirates behind the dish.
The other noteworthy free agent option is former Met James McCann, who did slightly better offensively than Grandal (.231/8/31) but rated far worse as a pitch framer than Grandal did, coming in 46th in Baseball Savant's 2024 rankings. Grandal was 8th, Alvarez finished 9th while Torrens (the new temporary starter) finished 23rd.
It is also possible that Stearns decides to wait things out to see if an intriguing option shakes loose on waivers when teams cut their rosters down at the end of spring training. Torrens arrived in Queens via a waiver claim last season so it is possible Stearns is eyeing this market as a temporary solution to serve as Torrens' backup.