New York Mets Owner Steve Cohen Sends Message About Juan Soto
It's no secret that the New York Mets are heavily in on the Juan Soto sweepstakes this offseason.
Billionaire owner Steve Cohen, president of baseball operations David Stearns, manager Carlos Mendoza and other Mets' brass met with Soto and his agent Scott Boras recently in California.
And according to a report from NJ Advance Media, the Mets are one of five teams that have made an offer to Soto and Boras in what is considered to be the preliminary phase. The cross-town rival New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are the other four clubs that have reportedly made an offer to Soto.
For the first time during the Soto saga, Cohen spoke publicly at an event on Monday and was asked what his message would be to Mets fans that want to see the superstar outfielder land in Queens.
“We’re gonna find out,” Cohen said, via SNY. ”It’s either yes or no. There’s no in between and time will tell.”
The Soto sweepstakes has been viewed by many as a two-horse race between the Mets and Yankees. Multiple rumors have linked the Mets as the current favorites to sign Soto given the deep pockets and ambition of Cohen.
Soto is expected to draw a historic long-term contract in the neighborhood of $600 million to $700 million or possibly even higher. The 26-year-old phenom's deal will also likely surpass 10 years. as well
According to The Athletic, the expectation is that there will be multiple rounds of offers for Soto. The widespread belief is that Soto could make his decision on which team he signs with before or during the Winter Meetings in Dallas in mid-December.
For now, the Mets have a legitimate shot to ink Soto, but they are far from the only team in on the superstar.