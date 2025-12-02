Ex-Mets reliever signs with Braves

This former New York Mets reliever is returning to the NL East.

It was announced on Tuesday that the Atlanta Braves have signed left-handed reliever Danny Young to a one-year split contract for the 2026 season. Young spent parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Braves and will be reunited with former Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner.

The #Braves today signed LHP Danny Young to a one-year, split contract for the 2026 season. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) December 2, 2025

The Mets recently non-tendered the 31-year-old after he appeared in just 10 games this past season. Young's 2025 season ended in May when he underwent Tommy John surgery, which will also keep him out for at least the first half of the 2026 campaign.

Before coming to New York, Young was selected in the ninth round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays; he would not make his big league debut until May 9, 2022 with the Seattle Mariners. The lefty hurler appeared in just two games for Seattle, compiling a 7.96 ERA in only 3.2 innings of work. He was designated for assignment on August 1.

As already mentioned, Young has previous ties to the Braves, as the team first signed him to a minor league deal on August 6 after being let go by the Mariners. He made just one appearance for Atlanta during the 2022 season, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings against the Mets on August 15. He was designated for assignment three days later and spent the rest of the season in Triple-A Gwinnett, posting a 3.47 ERA in 11 games with an impressive 17 strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched.

The Braves would end up retaining Young for the 2023 season. After starting the season in Triple-A, Atlanta called up the lefty on April 8; he logged a 1.08 ERA with 11 strikeouts in just 8.1 innings of work before landing on the full–season injured list on July 18 with an unspecified injury. Young was released from the Braves' roster the next day and spent the rest of the year with Gwinnett, struggling to a 6.32 ERA in only 15.2 frames.

After Young elected free agency during the ensuing winter, the Mets signed him to a minor league contract in January 2024. It was in Queens where the southpaw would see the most success he's had at the major league level.

Young's contract was selected on April 28 after six impressive outings for Triple-A Syracuse, and he responded with a 4-1 record with a 4.54 ERA, 48 strikeouts and a 1.25 WHIP across 42 games and 37.2 innings throughout the 2024 campaign.

Three strikeouts for Danny Young! 😤 pic.twitter.com/sa0I0fD3Z2 — New York Mets (@Mets) April 26, 2025

Young's promising Mets stint unfortunately came to an end in 2025 with the aforementioned Tommy John surgery in May. He was non-tendered by New York on November 21, becoming a free agent.

The lefty will now return to the Braves and continue his rehab, with the hopes of pitching at some point in 2026.

