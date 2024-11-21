New York Mets Predicted to Land Ace on $170 Million Deal
After a second-half run in 2024 that almost landed the New York Mets in the World Series, the team could be losing big pieces in the free-agent market.
Don't be surprised if they are extremely active in attempting to land multiple superstars before the start of the 2025 season.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report predicted the Mets will make a huge move and sign Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes. With the Mets possibly losing Sean Manaea in free agency after a record of 12-6 and an ERA of 3.47 last season, a move to bring in Burnes would certainly be an upgrade.
A key as to whether or not the Mets go after Burnes depends on whether they land Soto. Miller noted that signing both Soto and Burnes is more likely than both Soto and Alonso. Burnes comes in with impressive credentials after four-straight All-Star nods and a National League Cy Young Award in 2021 while with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Miller predicted the Mets to ink Burnes to a $170 million deal over five seasons in free agency. Burnes finished in fifth-place in the American League Cy Young voting this year after posting a record of 15-9 with an ERA of 2.92 in 194.1 innings.
Burnes has a previous connection with Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who was the top baseball decision maker when Burnes was in Milwaukee. Burnes has won at least ten games in each of the past four seasons and enters 2025 with a career record of 60-36 to go along with an ERA of 3.19 and 1,051 strikeouts in 903.2 innings pitched.