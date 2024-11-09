New York Mets Predicted to Make Blockbuster Trade This Offseason
The New York Mets are expected to be very busy this offseason.
After making it all the way to the NLCS in 2024, New York will likely be very active this winter with the hopes of making another deep run in the postseason.
With the Mets having needs in the starting rotation and the outfield, could they pull off a blockbuster trade that would boost both of these areas?
Mike Axisa of CBS Sports recently predicted that the Mets will swing a trade for Chicago White Sox All-Star starter Garrett Crochet and outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
"For this next bold prediction, we'll say the Mets hook up for a blockbuster trade with the White Sox, one that sends Garrett Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. to Flushing," Axisa wrote. "The Mets need rotation help with Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana, and Luis Severino all becoming free agents, and they don't have a center fielder (Tyrone Taylor's a nice player, but come on)."
Axisa believes the trade package will involve Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña as well as two other pieces going to Chicago with Robert and Crochet heading to New York.
The White Sox are coming off a miserable season in 2024 as they finished 41-121, which broke the record for most losses in a regular season in major league history. Crochet and Robert were involved in plenty of rumors at the trade deadline last summer, so it should not come as a surprise if they wind up getting dealt this offseason.
Robert has been one of the best hitters in Chicago's lineup during his five years on the team. Despite coming off a down year, where he only slashed .224/.278/.379 with 14 home runs and 35 RBIs in 100 games, Robert is only a year removed from slugging a career-high 38 home runs and driving in 80 RBIs in 2023.
Crochet emerging as an All-Star caliber pitcher was one of the few positive storylines for the White Sox throughout their rough 2024 season. Although he posted a record of 6-12 in 32 starts, the 25-year-old produced a 3.58 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 209 strikeouts across 146 innings.
The Mets are looking to fill out their starting rotation and are in the hunt for a new center fielder as president of baseball operations David Stearns indicated to reporters recently that Brandon Nimmo is expected to remain the team's starting left fielder next season.
Landing Crochet and Robert would essentially kill two birds with one stone for the Mets, filling two holes while significantly upgrading their roster.