New York Mets promising infielder done for the season
The New York Mets will have to continue their playoff push without one of their breakout star infielders.
With two games remaining in the regular season, third baseman Brett Baty has been placed on the injured list with a right oblique strain. Baty's 2025 campaign is officially over and he will receive an MRI in the next day or so, per manager Carlos Mendoza.
Baty injured himself on a swing in Friday night's loss to the Miami Marlins. Although he stayed in the game initially, he grimaced in pain upon making a throw in the infield, which led to him being removed from action in the next half inning.
"It hurts a lot, but I'm going to root on my teammates and we're going to try to go to the postseason today and tomorrow," Baty told reporters on Saturday.
DH/infielder Jared Young will replace Baty on the active roster. Additionally, outfielder Jose Siri and reliever Richard Lovelady have both cleared waivers and have been outrighted to Triple-A Syracuse.
What the loss of Baty means
Losing Baty is a significant blow for the Mets' lineup after he endured a breakout season in 2025.
Look no further than Thursday night's rubber game victory over the Chicago Cubs when Baty broke the game open with an opposite field three-run home run.
Overall on the season, the 25-year-old slashed .254/.313/.435 with a .748 OPS, 18 home runs and 50 RBI. After losing the third base job to Mark Vientos in 2024, Baty bounced-back in a big way this year. He now looks like the Mets' third baseman of the future given his defensive skills as well.
The Mets will desperately miss this type of offensive production in their final two games as they hope to make the postseason.
But the Mets, who are now without Baty, no longer control their own destiny. Despite being tied with the Cincinnati Reds for the third-and-final NL Wild Card spot, they don't hold the tiebreaker.
The Mets could be eliminated from postseason contention as early as Saturday if they lose and the Reds win.
That being said, the Mets can clinch a postseason berth if they win their next two games and Cincinnati loses one or if they go 1-1 and Cincinnati loses two.
Even if the Mets make the playoffs, Baty's oblique strain puts his status in doubt for the remainder of the year. While the severity is still being determined, an oblique strain generally keeps players sidelined for multiple weeks.