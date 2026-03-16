Mets' Brett Baty Primed for Breakout in 2026

The New York Mets are hoping that this promising versatile youngster can build off a solid 2025 season.

Brett Baty is coming off a year, where he slashed .254/.313/.435 with a .748 OPS and 111 OPS+. He also had 18 home runs, 50 RBI and a 3.1 bWAR in 130 games. Baty retook the starting third base job from Mark Vientos and ran with it last season.

Due to the arrivals of Bo Bichette and Jorge Polanco, Baty will now have to utilize his versatility to get on the field. The good news is that Baty will likely be the starting DH. He can also play third base, first, base, second base and right field. This gives manager Carlos Mendoza plenty of options when moving his players around.

When speaking with scouts last season about Baty, they all agreed that he was playing with more confidence.

A Hot Spring

Mar 15, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (7) gets a base hit in the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Based off the campaign he posted a season ago, it appears that a breakout is on the horizon for Baty. In eight Grapefruit League games, the 26-year-old is slashing .381/.435/.619 with a 1.054 OPS, one homer and five RBI. Baty is third on the Mets with eight hits in 21 at-bats this spring.

Despite being displaced at third base by Bichette and first base by Polanco, Baty can hit his way into the lineup. Baty has also played a better first base than Polanco in camp. It's certainly possible that he can take over at one of the corner positions if Bichette or Polanco can't adjust.

And given Vientos' struggles at the plate this spring, Baty should have the starting DH role wrapped up for Opening Day. Vientos has gone 1-for-22 in Grapefruit League play and had a rough go in the World Baseball Classic offensively for Team Nicaragua.

There are a number of ways for Baty to get playing time this year, and Mendoza should prioritize him. If he plays everyday this season, Baty should breakout in 2026.

Prior Struggles

It has been far from smooth sailing since Baty got to the big-leagues down the stretch of 2022.

The former Top 100 prospect was ranked No. 2 in the Mets' farm system not long ago. But it has certainly taken him time to adjust to the majors.

In 2023, Baty hit just .212 with a .598 OPS and had a -0.7 bWAR in 108 games. This earned him a demotion to Triple-A Syracuse towards the end of the season.

The following year, Baty lost his job at third base to Vientos in May and would spend the remainder of the campaign in the minors.

However, Baty showed resiliency by stealing the third base position back in 2025 and produced a more than solid performance both offensively and defensively.

The Mets are hoping he takes the next step this year.

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