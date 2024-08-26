New York Mets' Promising Rookie Close to Major Rehab Milestone
The New York Mets may be getting some much needed help for their starting rotation in the coming weeks.
According to Tim Britton of The Athletic, rookie right-hander Christian Scott could begin throwing off the mound soon for the Mets. This news comes after the Mets saw another blow to their rotation this past week as newly acquired starter Paul Blackburn was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right hand contusion.
Scott, who was a fifth-round draft pick by the Mets in 2021, has not pitched since July 21 against the Miami Marlins where he was tagged for three earned runs over four innings. Two days later, the Mets put him on the injured list with a sprained UCL of the right throwing elbow.
The Mets have seen starting pitching take a huge hit for them in the injury department this season as it is not just Blackburn and Scott who have been on the shelf for New York. After being sidelined with a shoulder strain and triceps inflammation for the first four months of the campaign, ace Kodai Senga suffered a high-grade calf strain in his lone outing of the year on July 26. There's still a chance he can potentially return in the final week of the regular season, but at this point that appears to be a long shot.
Scott began his throwing program a little over a week ago. The 25-year-old's return to mound work is a welcoming sign for the Mets as they enter the final week of August on the outside looking in for a Wild Card spot in the National League (2.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third spot). The Mets are hoping Scott can rejoin them at some point in September to help in their playoff push.
Once he gets back on the mound, the righty will need to start throwing bullpen sessions, face hitters and then likely go on a rehab assignment. This means he is still a bit of a ways away from coming off the IL, but regardless it is a promising sign that he is nearing the next step of mound work.
In Scott's nine starts this season, he has pitched to a 4.56 ERA in 47.1 innings and is still in search of his first major league win as he sits at 0-3.