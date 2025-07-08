New York Mets promote top pitching prospect to Double-A Binghamton
More pitching prospects are continuing to climb the ladder in the New York Mets' minor league farm system.
Mets No. 11 prospect, left-handed pitcher Jonathan Santucci, has been promoted from High-A Brooklyn to Double-A Binghamton.
Santucci, 22, was the Mets' second-round pick at No. 46 overall in the 2024 MLB Draft last year. In his first season in the organization's system, the southpaw has a 5-4 record, 3.46 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 67.2 innings pitched (15 appearances, 13 starts).
Although Santucci got off to a slow start to his campaign with a 8.14 ERA through his first six starts, he has produced a 1.35 ERA in his last nine total appearances.
Here's the scouting report on Santucci that Mets On SI received from club sources back in March:
"Santucci's fastball sits at 95-96 mph; he also has a hard slider and curveball that he can spot up. His changeup is a great pitch that he can utilize to get righties out."
In addition to Santucci, the Mets also promoted 2024 13th-round draft pick RJ Gordon to Double-A Binghamton as well. Like Mets' rising star David Peterson, Gordon was also a product of the University of Oregon.
The 23-year-old right-handed pitcher posted a dazzling 3.06 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 76 strikeouts in 67.2 innings of work for High-A Brooklyn this season.
Gordon and Santucci will be joining a pitching staff with Mets' top pitching prospect Jonah Tong, who could potentially see a promotion in his future too.