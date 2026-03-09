New York Mets Option/Reassign Multiple Prospects

The New York Mets continue to cut their roster down with Opening Day a little over two weeks away.

On Monday, the Mets optioned outfielder Nick Morabito and pitcher Jonathan Pintaro to Triple-A Syracuse. Additionally, the Mets reassigned pitcher Jack Wenninger to minor league camp.

Wenninger received a solid look in Grapefruit League play. In his final appearance, the righty struck out five across three shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. Wenninger's fastball reached 97 mph in the outing.

Wenninger is the Mets' No. 7 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The expectation is that he will begin the season in Double-A Binghamton.

Morabito, a speedy outfielder, appeared in five games in Grapefruit League play and went 2-for-10 at the plate with two RBI. Morabito, the Mets' No. 13 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, will likely start the year in Triple-A.

Lastly Pintaro, the Mets' No. 22 ranked prospect, made two appearances in Grapefruit League play. The right-hander pitched four innings and allowed just one run.

Pintaro made his MLB debut for the Mets in June of 2025. He gave up two runs in 0.2 innings against the Atlanta Braves. This was his lone appearance in the majors last season.

The Mets are now down to 64 players in big-league camp after these three latest moves. They need to get down to 26 players to complete their Opening Day roster by March 26.

Although the Mets sent these three players out of major league camp, they could all find their way to the big-leagues in 2026.

2025 Minor League Season

Mar 1, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets pitcher Jack Wenninger (92) pitches in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Despite getting optioned and reassigned, this trio of players had solid showings in the minor leagues in 2025.

Wenninger, 23, went 12-6 with a 2.92 ERA in 26 starts and 135.2 innings for Double-A Binghamton. The right-hander is one of the Mets' top starting pitching prospects in their farm system.

Morabito, 22, slashed .273/.348/.385 with a .733 OPS, six home runs, 59 RBI and an impressive 49 stolen bases. Morabito, along with Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing, are three of the Mets' top outfield prospects.

Pintaro, 28, went 2-5 with a 4.28 ERA in 28 appearances and 16 starts for Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse last season.

However, Pintaro, regarded as one of the Mets' top under the radar arms in their farm system, should factor into the mix of the major league staff in 2026.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.