New York Mets provide bleak Kodai Senga update
Kodai Senga's potential return to the New York Mets this season is looking very slim.
Speaking with reporters ahead of Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs, manager Carlos Mendoza said that Kodai Senga's live batting practice in Florida went "just okay."
This further jeopardizes his return to the major leagues this season as well as making the postseason roster if the Mets clinch the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
"He didn't feel like the velo was there, and that's what we saw," Mendoza said. "He's gonna continue to throw, and then we'll see where we're at."
This update comes less than a week after Senga struggled during his second minor league outing for Triple-A Syracuse on September 18, allowing four runs in 3 2/3 innings against Lehigh Valley.
It has been a frustrating season for Senga despite pitching at an ace-caliber level to begin the campaign. During his first 14 starts of the year, the right-hander posted a 7-3 record with a major-league leading 1.47 ERA and 70 strikeouts and was well on his way to making his second All-Star Game.
However, his great start to the 2025 season would be put on pause after sustaining a Grade 1 hamstring strain during his start against the Washington Nationals on June 12. This landed him on the 15-day injured list.
The 32-year-old would return to the Mets on July 11, but his command and velocity would seemingly disappear. In his nine starts since returning from the IL, Senga has gone 0-3 with a 6.66 ERA and failed to go beyond six innings in any of his starts.
Senga's struggles resulted in the Mets optioning him to Triple-A Syracuse on September 5. The hope was that the righty hurler could find his command again in the minors to later help New York towards their playoff push.
But with the minor league season now in the books and Senga's velocity continuing to drop, it seems unlikely he will be a factor for the Mets during their final five games of the regular season or be included in any postseason plans if New York makes it.
With Senga not back in the big leagues and David Peterson turning in another bad outing on Tuesday, as well as Sean Manaea's second season with the Mets being a disappointment, the Amazins' have had to rely on their young starters during their playoff push.
In just 22 starts this season, Senga is 7-6 with a 3.02 ERA, 109 strikeouts and a 1.31 WHIP across 113.1 innings pitched.