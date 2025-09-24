New York Mets failed offseason acquisition designated for assignment
In a late September roster crunch, the New York Mets have opted to move forward without one of their offseason acquisitions.
On Wednesday, the Mets announced they had designated outfielder Jose Siri for assignment. In a corresponding move, outfielder Tyrone Taylor was returned from his rehab assignment and reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
Siri, 30, was acquired last November in a trade that sent right-handed reliever Eric Orze to the Tampa Bay Rays. He started eight of the Mets' first 14 games in center field, batting 1-for-20 (.050) with eight strikeouts, four walks, and two stolen bases before suffering a fractured left tibia on April 12.
On Sept. 9, Siri was activated after spending nearly five months on the injured list. He went 7-for-26 (.269) with one home run and seven RBIs over his eight-game rehab stint in the minors. However, after rejoining the Mets, he hit 1-for-12 (.083) with nine strikeouts in four games.
Siri has always been known more for his speed and defensive abilities (+16 Outs Above Average in 2024). However, with Taylor returning from a hamstring injury and Cedric Mullins showing a slight uptick in offensive production (.240/.296/.360) over his last 10 games, Siri’s .292 OPS and 17 strikeouts in 36 plate appearances made him the odd man out.
Taylor, 31, took over as the everyday center fielder following Siri's tibia injury and fell back into a reserve role after the addition of Mullins at the trade deadline. Through 109 games this season, he has hit .218/.277/.315 (.592 OPS) with two home runs, 25 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases.
Though Taylor might not provide the Mets with a ton of offensive production, he is capable of delivering quality at-bats while offering similar strengths as Siri both defensively and on the basepaths. According to Statcast, he ranks in the 94th percentile for average sprint speed, the 85th percentile for outfield range (+3 OAA), and the 97th percentile for his throwing arm in 2025.
Mullins, who turns 31 next week, has hit .188/.287/.291 (.577 OPS) with two home runs and 10 RBIs over 138 plate appearances with New York. The Mets sent three pitching prospects to acquire the longtime Baltimore Orioles star, who is set to become a free agent at season’s end.
Siri could have been controlled for two additional seasons via arbitration, but given his lack of production on a $2.4 million salary this year, he likely would have been a non-tender candidate this winter. Taylor is under team control through 2026.
The right-handed Taylor will start in center over the left-handed Mullins in Wednesday night’s matchup against Chicago Cubs southpaw Matthew Boyd. New York entered the day with a one-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot.