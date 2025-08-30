New York Mets provide promising Francisco Alvarez update
Despite fracturing his left pinky in a rehab game a few days ago, New York Mets catcher Francisco Álvarez has not let it slow him down.
According to manager Carlos Mendoza, Álvarez will be in the lineup for Triple-A Syracuse as a designated hitter Saturday night. Mendoza added that the Mets’ backstop was “fine” after catching a bullpen session and could be behind the plate for his next rehab game Sunday, though he declined to provide a timetable for his return.
Álvarez, 23, was placed on the 10-day injured list after spraining the ulnar collateral ligament in his right thumb while sliding into second base during the Little League Classic on Aug. 17. That injury will require surgery at the end of the season but, until then, the Mets hope he can contribute to their postseason push depending on his pain tolerance.
His latest setback came Wednesday in the first game of his rehab assignment, when an 89 mph sinker ran inside and hit him in his third plate appearance. Álvarez went 1-for-2 with a double before leaving with trainers in the sixth inning.
Álvarez has a history of hand injuries. In early April 2024, he suffered a UCL tear in his left thumb, requiring surgery and keeping him out until June 11. He struggled to get going offensively upon his return but finished the regular season strong, posting a 1.000 OPS with five home runs over his final 48 plate appearances.
This season has followed a similar pattern. Before his recent thumb and pinky injuries, Álvarez underwent surgery in early March for a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, sidelining him for more than a month. He struggled both offensively and defensively upon returning, prompting the Mets to send him to Triple-A for a reset in late June.
During his nearly month-long stint in the minors, the former No. 1 prospect went 20-for-67 (.299) with 11 home runs. He homered seven times in his final 19 Triple-A at-bats and earned positive reviews for his work behind the plate, paving the way for his return on July 22.
Álvarez remained red hot at the plate after being recalled, hitting .323/.408/.645 (1.053 OPS) over a 21-game stretch before returning to the IL. Over 56 games with New York this season, he has slashed .265/.349/.438 (.787 OPS) with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.
As the Mets await Álvarez’s next return, they are relying on Luis Torrens and Hayden Senger at catcher. Torrens has started six of the last 11 games in Álvarez’s absence and will get the nod behind the plate again on Saturday afternoon.